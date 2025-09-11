Getting the Call Right with Arjun Murti

What you’ll get in this episode of Energy Thinks

I sit down with Arjun Murti, partner at Veriten, creator of the Super-Spiked newsletter and video Substack, and one of the most influential voices for energy realism. You’ll love Arjun’s sharp insights into why The Myth of an Easy Energy Transition is dissolving and what that means for oil and gas leaders, climate stakeholders, and global energy demand. We use his Wall Street framework of “getting the call right” to move past tribal takes and toward action.

You’ll hear:

Why the “delayed transition” narrative is grabbing attention—but is risky for company leaders

How decarbonization actually advances—by paying attention to the interests of the emerging economies that will become the global middle class

Why oil and gas companies must use The Moment to take smart risks and articulate a credible vision for an energy-rich future

How to build the leadership muscle of “getting the call right”—data in, ego out—and update the call when facts change

Why Arjun?

Arjun has spent over 30 years on Wall Street as a sell-side equity research analyst, buy-side investor, advisor, and board member, with expertise in the global energy sector. Arjun is trusted across the spectrum, from climate-centric stakeholders to oil and gas executives, because he leads with data, humility, and curiosity. He’s trained to “only care about getting the call right” and isn’t afraid to correct his calls publicly.

Some of Arjun’s insights

On unrealistic expectations: “There is never any one-size-fits-all. … There's a lot of evidence that the bulk of humanity understands there’s no such thing as an easy energy transition.”

On the “delayed transition” crutch : “They are going to simply try and punt: ‘We’re still right; it’s just delayed.’ And I am encouraging everyone that we advise: Don’t fall for that. Don’t fall for those who are not recognizing the failed analytics of that net-zero mindset.”

On what actually drives decarbonization: “We will decarbonize, but not by counting carbon. No one on earth, with the exception of activists, actually cares about carbon. … And so then the question is ‘What is going to actually motivate decarbonization?’” (Listen to find out!)

On the new day in energy: “The greatest thing to be optimistic about is the technology companies—they now care about energy.”

Bonus content!

Arjun’s Super-Spiked video podcast on “delayed transition” narratives: “Obliterating Mainstream Macro Narratives: Natural Gas.”

Watch the episode on YouTube or listen to the podcast on Substack to hear Arjun and me discuss The Myth and The Moment.

Order your copy of The Myth and The Moment: From Polarization to Progress in the New Energy Landscape.

Interview recorded on August 27, 2025.

What to do next in The Moment

