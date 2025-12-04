Swimming with Sharks

The best holiday gift for your team? The Myth and The Moment!

What you’ll get in this solo episode of Energy Thinks

In this episode, I take you with me into the Red Sea to make sense of today’s increasingly strange climate and energy narratives.

After traveling to Egypt and swimming (voluntarily! for a long time!) in the Red Sea, I came home thinking differently about courage, villains, and what it means to keep moving forward when others around us … haven’t.

In this solo episode, you’ll hear me think through

How climate narratives keep getting weirder—and less useful—for climate action

Why some adherents of The Moment are stuck, retreading components of The Myth with increasingly outlandish rationales

How all of that creates enormous opportunity for you—to lead what comes next

Because leaders see open water and dive in.

Listen in to hear about all the weird thoughts and creatures I swam with.

A preview …

Why The Myth explains today’s energy contradictions: “Climate-centric stakeholders think of you, the oil and gas employee, as a tobacco lobbyist. … It helps explain why, even when they need natural gas, they still don’t want to talk to you.”

How climate-centric media coverage keeps falling into a self-defeating framing: “Coverage overwhelmingly sets affordability, reliability, and national security in conflict with climate goals. It sets up climate in a zero-sum game with things it will almost always lose to.”

Why the industry has to own—and outgrow—its role in The Myth: “We need to understand our role as a villain, get really smart about not playing into it, and start articulating a mindset that replaces old thinking with something actually innovative.”

When courage arrives disguised as dolphins: “They turned around, they heard us calling, and they swam alongside us. … It is, other than having my two children, the most magical thing that ever happened to me.”

Listen here

Bonus content for this episode

Mentioned in the episode:

What to do next in The Moment

