Help Wanted: The Post-Myth Vacuum

What you’ll get in this solo episode of Energy Thinks

I explore a simple, hard question: What comes after The Moment? Answering this question is mission critical if we want to ensure that The Myth of an Easy Energy Transition doesn’t hang on with zombie strength. In the midst of my Problem Solvers’ series (Part 1 and Part 2), I wrestle with how we seize this generational opportunity to write what comes next for the energy system.

In this solo episode, you’ll think through the following with me:

Who fills the vacuum (and why it’s you)

A simple framework that attracts the Problem Solvers and lets them build things (listen for the model)

A case for natural gas—but better

I’m working on both the vision that you, the oil and gas leader, can offer to the Problem Solvers and the framework that can inspire politically feasible platforms. Listen in—and help me make it better.

Bonus content for this episode

The Myth and The Moment sets up the paradigm for today’s episode. Why is The Myth unraveling, and what opportunity does The Moment hold?

Both of These Things are True editions “The World According to the Problem Solvers” and “Ding Dong The Myth Is Dead”.

“The Post-Myth Playbook with Kevin Krausert”

Watch the episode on YouTube or listen to the podcast on Substack to hear me discuss The Myth and The Moment.

What to do next in The Moment

