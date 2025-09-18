Toby Rice on the Wrecking Ball of Energy Abundance

What you’ll get in this episode of Energy Thinks

Toby Z. Rice, CEO at EQT, is unabashedly America’s natural gas champion—and I always enjoy his high-energy, high-optimism takes! On this episode of Energy Thinks, Toby was clear: Energy security, reliability, and affordability are nonnegotiable. He paired this resolution with unwavering commitment to the trajectory to zero carbon. Toby framed his company’s imperative this way:

We are still in one of the greatest races ever when it comes to energy. I don’t care if you’re in renewables, batteries, nuclear, natural gas, oil, coal—we are all in a race to be the first energy solution that can present the trifecta to the world: affordable, reliable, and zero-carbon.

Given his outspoken optimism, I pressed Toby on leadership in The Moment—globally, nationally, and locally. You’ll hear:

How energy abundance can fuel economic development, with Pittsburgh as a proving ground

Why “best of the above” beats “all of the above” (“RIP ‘All of the Above’”!)

How American LNG underpins global energy security and (I ask) climate security, too

Toby’s bold vision for using energy abundance as a “wrecking ball” against poverty to unleash human potential around the globe

Why Toby?

Toby leads EQT, one of America’s largest natural gas producers. His abundance lens is pragmatic: affordability, reliability, cleaner outcomes. That combination makes him a compelling voice for The Moment.

Some of Toby’s insights

On reframing energy: “Energy is life; energy is wealth; energy is technology and prosperity. Energy is freedom. And that’s a very good message for us to get excited about. And the one way that every single person in this industry can move that ball forward is by making the energy we produce more affordable, more reliable, and cleaner. And then tell people: ‘You do it.’”

On the role of American LNG: “What’s been proven over the past few years is that LNG, specifically American LNG, is the global guarantor of the world’s energy security. We cannot say that enough times. It was America that really stepped up to deliver energy to Europe when their supply was yanked away [by] Russia. And one truth that we’ve learned from going through that crisis is that without energy security, the world cannot transition. So American LNG is going to play a huge role in providing that energy security.”

On turning The Moment into action: “What are the next steps [so] that we can take this passion and convert it into real action? That’s going to be different for every company. But one thing that’s going to underpin every one of those action plans is bringing more energy into the world. Because the more energy we bring into it, the better the world will be.”

