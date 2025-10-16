In Which I Was Wrong About Climate Week

Check out my new book, The Myth and The Moment. Give it a read and let me know what you think!

I published “Good Riddance to Climate Week” recently, and I got a lot of feedback, from readers loving and hating it. Overwhelmingly, those who attended Climate Week said I got it wrong—for them, Climate Week was still an inspiring, engaging experience. And those who didn’t attend loved the piece, because it called out the “cringy spectacle” that turns off the very outsiders Climate Week seeks to motivate and mobilize.

That split-screen response inspired me to think about whom I’m targeting in my ongoing work of helping people to acknowledge the end of The Myth of an Easy Energy Transition and to take charge of what comes next.

I start with this question: In our world of stakeholders, who most needs our help right now? That answer is clear: the Problem Solvers. These are the countless regulators, planners, utility commissioners, city staffers, engineers, and dealmakers who have to deliver power, pipes, and projects in the real world.

And so, in this solo episode, I think out loud about these things:

Who are the Problem Solvers, and what are they tasked with?

What do they need from us, the oil and gas leaders?

My answer: They need three things from us, starting with help understanding The Myth so that they can name it—and leave it behind. And the key to this work, as always, is to respect the Three Ts. Listen in to hear the rest.

Bonus content for this episode

The Myth and The Moment describes who the Problem Solvers are and why they are tasked with our energy future. (Spoiler alert: because no one else is!)

What to do next in The Moment

To being both wrong and right,

Tisha