Forget Small Ball with Scott Hallam

What you’ll get in this mini pod Energy Thinks

Scott Hallam, president & CEO of Boardwalk Pipelines, joins me to offer his takes on my new book, The Myth and The Moment, and to map how leaders can drive what comes next. You’ll hear:

Why “the Myth” won’t disappear—but will evolve

How leaders can engage with true believers in the Myth

How to build and test a durable strategy for your business that stands up under changing political regimes

Share this newsletter with a colleague

Why Scott?

Scott has front-line experience making the case for the triple mandate for energy leadership: decarbonization + reliability + affordability—all anchored in technology and innovation. He challenges us to think big (not “small ball”) to drive what comes after The Myth: America’s energy advantage and best-in-class infrastructure.

Some of Scott’s insights

On the Myth’s staying power (and how to meet it): “I think that The Myth will continue to evolve, and I just think there’s too much investment emotionally and intellectually for The Myth to ever really go away… as those of us that are in the moment, we have to find ways to come alongside those that really believe in the promises of clean energy.”

On building a strategy that survives political whiplash: “We have to consistently test our strategies and our thinking… finding the right alliances… with those that may not be like-minded, but there’s common ground.”

On how we create what happens next in The Moment: “We want to think big. We want to make sure that everything we’re looking at and considering is because we’re thinking large scale, big, big opportunities.”

What to do next in The Moment

Watch on YouTube or listen here.

Order The Myth and The Moment for your team’s year end meeting! Contact us for a bulk order.

If you’re a paid subscriber, thanks! If not, you can support my work by upgrading to paid.

Hit that heart button in a BIG way to help others find my work!

Upgrade to paid

Home run!

Tisha