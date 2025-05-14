I'm finalizing my upcoming book The Myth and The Moment—and I want your help choosing the subtitle! The Myth and The Moment explores an emerging truth: The long-held belief in a fast, easy energy transition is unraveling—and with it, a rare window has opened for oil and gas to lead in new, credible ways.
Your subtitle choices:
Oil and Gas Leadership Whe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.