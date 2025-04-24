What you’ll get in this episode of Energy Thinks
Ruy Teixeira, the provocative author and host of The Liberal Patriot podcast (and a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute), joins me in this episode to talk about the political dynamics affecting The Myth and The Moment.
Why Ruy?
Ruy is a must-listen for our industry: He brings uniqu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.