As of November 21st, 2024, we’ve transitioned from the @energythinks Substack account to the @tishaschuller Substack account. If you’re a subscriber, please note that all future editions will come from this new account.
I’m writing my next book about The Moment—a time when forces will lay bare the challenges of the energy transition. These posts explore …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.