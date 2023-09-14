Your Next Ally Might Be a Frenemy
What you’ll learn below:
The ways in which O&G’s traditional alliances are shifting
Why you’ll be required to explore partnerships with unconventional allies
Where to expand your alliances—and your thinking about what allies are for
Intro
Oil and gas companies have been caricatured—sometimes accurately—as forming alliances exclusively with Republicans and bu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.