Your Antidote to the Politics of Fear

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What you’ll get in this solo episode of Energy Thinks

Fear works—up to a point.

So even before we found ourselves amid a war in the Middle East and an energy crisis, a fear-driven politics was forming in reaction to AI, data centers, and energy buildout.

Why? Because fear is politically easy for both the left and the right. But you—the successful energy leader—want much more than scoring easy political points. Your challenge: Offer an alternative vision to the demagoguery.

And then connect that vision to your stakeholder communities, to give them a path out of the fear.

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Both of these things are true:

Fear will be the default politics around AI, data centers, and energy infrastructure growth.

Leaders must offer a vision of the future—complete with that infrastructure—that communities will actually champion.

In this solo episode, I work through:

Why a politics of fear is emerging around AI, data centers, and energy

What it takes to offer a credible, optimistic vision of the future rooted in innovation and real-world outcomes

Why communities—not just policymakers—will ultimately determine what gets built and what doesn’t

A preview

The opportunity the politics of fear gives us: “Fear as a political approach is the default, and we should expect that. … I think it leaves this wide-open lane for someone to talk about the future in an optimistic way.”

On the real goal of community engagement: “You want champions. You don’t just want to be an invited guest, but a recruited, welcome, sought-after partner in building communities of the future.”

On articulating a better enemy: “What if polarization became the enemy? The polarization is turning our politics into these wild, populist pendulum swings, making it impossible to get common sense things done, like budget bills and permitting reform.”

Bonus content for this episode

My latest book, The Myth and The Moment.

A song that inspired my spring break (h/t to the hubby, Brian!).

Relevant podcasts: “The World Changed. The Climate Playbook Didn’t.” and “The Center Won’t Hold Itself.”

Mentioned: an Axios story on how AI CEOs are fueling a more fear-driven conversation about the future.

Watch the episode on YouTube.

What to do next in The Moment

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To providing that compelling vision,

Tisha