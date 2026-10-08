What Energy Abundance Is For

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This fall, I’m expanding this newsletter to cover energy for development—and what it can teach those of us who are building energy and data infrastructure in North America.

A wider lens on abundance

After a month away from writing and recording, I’m back and expanding the conversation with a solo Energy Thinks pod. I’ll continue bringing you regular updates on the Arc of Outrage. I’m also going to spend more time on energy for development: what it takes to make modern energy available at scale in places that still do not have enough of it.

Most of you came to my work through oil and gas, energy, and—most recently—data centers. Together we have explored the increasingly difficult politics of building infrastructure in North America. The Arc of Outrage happens when communities enjoy the benefits of infrastructure but no longer accept the trade-offs associated with the systems that make those benefits possible. The current situation around energy for development illuminates what life looks like when the energy required for prosperity is still scarce.

Both of these things are true:

In North America, we increasingly struggle to build the infrastructure that makes modern prosperity possible.

Around the world, billions of people still need vastly more energy—and supporting infrastructure—to gain access to that prosperity in the first place.

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What abundance makes possible: entitlement and … oh yeah … prosperity!

When infrastructure works, it disappears into the background. The things we have gotten great at—the modern building blocks of a prosperous society, such as water, energy, transportation, and food infrastructure—become easily taken for granted. We don’t think about energy at all—until the power goes out. Highways are invisible—until we are stuck in a traffic jam. When things are working, abundance feels natural and permanent—our birthright!—rather than built and maintained.

Our lives have become so good that we feel free to oppose the very infrastructure that makes our prosperity possible. Energy becomes Big Energy. Innovators become Big Tech. Building in all its forms is treated as an invasion rather than an investment. This kind of opposition—while grounded in real fears and interests—is the ultimate luxury belief.

In my work on energy for development, the stakes have become crystal clear to me again. Our obsession with opposing our own prosperity looks downright spoiled and silly to those living in economies fighting for basic access, functioning markets, and foundational policy. Energy abundance—and the other infrastructure it enables—is not even a necessary evil: It is a necessary precondition for industrialization, competitive markets, education, health, modern agriculture, and the rising prosperity that allows societies to invest in environmental protection.

This perspective does not erase the genuine and difficult trade-offs that must be managed in building infrastructure. But it does clarify for me why those trade-offs are worth working hard to resolve. Abundance provides us the capacity and the resources to imagine more choices, to balance risks and opportunities, and to commit to expanding human flourishing.

Paying prosperity forward

For energy and infrastructure developers, the case for engaging in energy for development may seem elusive, but I have concluded that it is straightforward, and in this episode, I’ll tell you why. My colleagues at the nonprofit Energy Corps and I are engaged in accelerating access to modern energy for industrialization. At its heart, this work is not a public-relations exercise. It is a demand for coherence. And a challenge: Because we have benefited from extraordinary prosperity, we should be able to say how we intend to pay that success forward.

From the episode

On the seriousness of energy for development: “If this were easy, it would have already been solved. I don’t think that Energy Corps nor its supporters nor staff have any corner on the market of hot new ideas that are going to make this easy. This is hard, and it’s going to be hard. And as such, it deserves the attention of the brightest minds. It deserves the talent and time and treasure of the energy industry.”

On the narrative problem affluent societies have: “We haven’t come up with a coherent narrative for a future worth building and how we’re going to pay our success forward. And working on energy for development does all those things.”

On abundance as your conversational gambit: “Creating a different kind of conversation about the importance of abundance—energy abundance, tech abundance, infrastructure abundance … This conversation about what you can solve, what you can do, [is] a different kind of conversation, and I think it’s important.”

Bonus content for this episode

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To a bigger future worth building,

Tisha