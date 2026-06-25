Both of These Things Are True

Both of These Things Are True

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
41m

Her ideas sound good when dealing with paid/organized groups. People like me and the ones she mentions with our cute little logos and FB pages are often the ones who have far more to lose than others. We may not have much money but wel will fight to the end and make their lives miserable even if we lose. They want easy rollovers and compliant people, well the rural areas aren't going to be easy. We're concentrating on their game in a different way, we saw what was coming our way when they wanted to cover most of our county with utility solar, that didn’t happen. It's been 2.5 years and no new applications, so far. We know they will try again but we're ready when they do.

IMO IF they wanted to take a recently emptied cabinet factory in the area and use it for one, I wouldn't have any objections. There is already power and water allotted for that site. But I'm told they aren't interested, they want a new huge place... so we will fight and hopefully win. One was approved 4 years ago (against the wishes of the residents) but STILL has not broken ground.

We have a long term strategic plan for all this... guess we'll find out how it works.

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Anne Keller's avatar
Anne Keller
1h

The backup power for that Memohis data center is diesel. Ever been in a place where they use diesel generators for backup power? Same for many data centers including ones in cities. Get behind a diesel truck that took off its pollution controls to boost performance and take a hit of that exhaust.

Musk also said he'd have full self driving Teslas years ago. A Tesla just plowed into a home and killed someone. If that were an ICE car we'd be mad but Elon gets a pass. Same guy that promised $2 trillion in spending cuts, took govt data, got govt contracts and loan guarantees. They say talk is cheap, but apparently he's the exception.

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