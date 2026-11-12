Here’s your monthly Arc of Outrage update. At readers’ request, I have provided all your Arc resources in one place.

At the end of last month, data center developers received a small piece of encouraging news (at last!). The Heatmap Pro poll conducted by Embold Research found that 71 percent of Americans oppose a data center near where they live, down from 75 percent in August. You know you’re on an Arc of Outrage when 71 percent opposition feels like good news. Notably, Republican support rose from 23 percent to 34 percent—possibly indicating the beginning of political sorting around data center support and opposition.

I’m not ready to go as far as Heatmap in saying that data center opposition has plateaued. Perhaps opposition numbers just don’t have that much farther up they can go! Nevertheless, over the next several months, we will know if we are in Arc apex territory. Either way, your job is the same: Make the investments in community engagement staff, on-the-ground outreach, and community benefits planning that you’ll be proud of in the New Normal.

The Arc of Outrage resource list

Readers have asked for the Arc of Outrage series in one place. Here it is from the beginning, including the podcast posts on Substack.

Intro and history of the Arc

A primer on the Arc’s five phases

How to introduce the future as a stakeholder

Engaging your team to respond to the Arc with practical solutions

What comes next for the Arc—and you

Whether we are approaching peak outrage or not, your project must earn its place in the community’s future. Keep doing the work!

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To looming plateaus,



Tisha