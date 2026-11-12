Here’s your monthly Arc of Outrage update. At readers’ request, I have provided all your Arc resources in one place.
At the end of last month, data center developers received a small piece of encouraging news (at last!). The Heatmap Pro poll conducted by Embold Research found that 71 percent of Americans oppose a data center near where they live, down from 75 percent in August. You know you’re on an Arc of Outrage when 71 percent opposition feels like good news. Notably, Republican support rose from 23 percent to 34 percent—possibly indicating the beginning of political sorting around data center support and opposition.
I’m not ready to go as far as Heatmap in saying that data center opposition has plateaued. Perhaps opposition numbers just don’t have that much farther up they can go! Nevertheless, over the next several months, we will know if we are in Arc apex territory. Either way, your job is the same: Make the investments in community engagement staff, on-the-ground outreach, and community benefits planning that you’ll be proud of in the New Normal.
The Arc of Outrage resource list
Readers have asked for the Arc of Outrage series in one place. Here it is from the beginning, including the podcast posts on Substack.
Intro and history of the Arc
The Arc of Outrage Has Come for Data Centers (May 29, 2026)
Stop Calling It Data Center Misinformation (June 11, 2026)
The Ride You Can’t Get Off (podcast, June 18, 2026)
A primer on the Arc’s five phases
We Are Nowhere Near Peak Data Center Outrage (June 25, 2026)
Persuasion Won’t Shorten the Arc of Outrage (podcast, July 2, 2026)
The Data Center Arc Isn’t Fracking. It’s Worse. (July 9, 2026)
How to introduce the future as a stakeholder
Boardwalk’s Scott Hallam on Lessons from a Past Arc of Outrage (podcast, July 16, 2026)
Arc of Outrage: The Future Has the Right of Way (July 23, 2026)
Arc of Outrage: The Cost of a No-Build Future (podcast, July 30, 2026)
Engaging your team to respond to the Arc with practical solutions
Arc of Outrage: “Everything We Do Is Making It Worse” (August 6, 2026)
Arc of Outrage: Who Speaks for the Future? (podcast, August 13, 2026)
Arc of Outrage: Bring the Future into the Room (August 20, 2026)
The Arc of Outrage: Why YIMBY + FOMO Is Your New Formula (podcast, August 27, 2026)
What comes next for the Arc—and you
Arc of Outrage: The Risk Is Local. The Benefits Aren’t. (podcast, September 3, 2026)
The Arc of Outrage: Welcome to the Vibe Phase (October 15, 2026)
Hey, Good Guys! Build Bigger, Build Better. (podcast, November 5, 2026)
Whether we are approaching peak outrage or not, your project must earn its place in the community’s future. Keep doing the work!
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To looming plateaus,
Tisha