Both of These Things Are True

To get where we need to go on clean energy and climate change we need to stop banking on governments. Governments worldwide have other priorities. The answer lies in having a plan that can be implemented for the most part without government help, three steps done in parallel with completion by 2055. There are no insurmountable technical hurdles in the way of 1 and 2.

3 may be the hardest.

1. Clean, safest, inherently reliable, lowest cost, scalable, social justice focused implementation, venture capital funded energy. The only choice we currently have is mass produced nuclear energy. Solar and wind don't fit the bill. They are inherently unreliable. They are a social justice problem with people in China sick and dying from the toxic refining of material to manufacture them. Decades of focusing on "renewables" has only gotten us to a small percentage of total world energy coming from them. California and Germany have both gone the "renewables" route and their energy is much more expensive than states and nations that have a lot of nuclear energy. Solar and wind fall into the distraction category.

2. Lowest cost climate restoration back to preindustrial atmosphere and ocean carbon levels. The Foundation For Climate Restoration is already making progress on this. Funding is initially coming from individuals and when scaled up this could be funded by the fishing industry as ocean health improves. While the CCS / CCUS high tech industry currently receiving billions in R&D funding may eventually be able to capture millions of tons of carbon per year, this is a drop in the ocean compared to the 60 gigatons of legacy carbon per year we need to be removing. CCS / CCUS falls into the distraction category.

3. Remove the roadblocks and many distractions that are preventing having the focus on what we really need to be doing. This is where local and international groups of concerned people can really help, by becoming aware of the distractions and helping to educate others. Many startups are hoping to make a lot of money off of the climate problem. Any industry that promises employment of a large work force, exactly what you need to get much energy from very low energy dense sources like wind and solar, is not the kind of industry we need to focus on. Another distraction is directly fighting fossil fuel companies. Any reasonably successful effort there now means the lights go out and people are in the dark. The way forward is to eliminate the need for fossil fuel energy by providing a clean lower cost alternative. We no longer have the years or funding to diversify our focus to an all of the above strategy.

