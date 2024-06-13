The Moment: Reality Bites
Aspiration, meet reality.
I’m writing my next book about The Moment and exploring the forces that shape it and the opportunities it creates in this summer’s Both True editions. Few recognize what The Moment is giving us: the most important opening we’ve had in our lifetimes to play a positive leadership role in the energy future. Join me in my explorations.
You’ll see I moved thi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.