The Center Won't Hold Itself

The political center matters—and it won’t hold itself. Whereas the political extremes reward polarization and populism, sustaining a functioning and productive polity requires … you! The work ahead needs your engagement, curiosity, and willingness to compromise—even when your effort is awkward, incremental, and unappreciated. Whether a strong, pragmatic left emerges to join a vibrant political center matters to you, your company, and what comes next.

Why is this work so important? Because the same sort of tension defines the work of the Problem Solvers—governors, regulators, public utilities commissioners, and others caught between climate aspiration and on-the-ground energy reality. As affordability, reliability, and power-system growth collide with climate goals, these leaders are operating under tightening constraints and are accountable when trade-offs can no longer be avoided. You need to give them a path on which to walk forward confidently. You need to ensure there is firm ground in the political center.

Why a functioning political center is essential—and why it requires us to build and sustain it

What’s happening on the center left as pragmatism, populism, and institutional responsibility collide

On why replacing one populism with another is not a solution: “The natural order of things will be for the pendulum to swing from the current populist right to a populist, illiberal left. A lot of progressive politics suggests that this is what we should want. But I think that’s a dangerous assumption, and I don’t live in a world where that feels like a stable or healthy outcome.”

On the active work required to sustain pragmatic politics: “It’s really important in America that we have two functioning parties that encourage civility, that encourage … bipartisan legislation that encourages incremental change, compromise, and progress. … To not have a country run by polarization or populism of either left or right, illiberalism on both the left and the right, we have to be curating the center.”

On engaging across disagreement: “Wherever you fall on the political spectrum, be an organization and a leader worthy of engaging with those with whom you disagree. Be smart. Be curious. Be willing to compromise, and be willing to look at things from their perspective.”

