The Gas Moment Is Real. It’s Also Fragile.

Tailwinds have blown open a political window for natural gas—especially among moderate Democrats. This Moment is real. It’s also fragile. If our industry mistakes momentum for durability—or indulges our worst habits because it feels as if “we’re finally winning”—we’ll just prompt a backlash that will slam the window shut.

We won’t win The Moment with bravado—or even facts. We’ll win if our industry shows up as a good partner to the stakeholders currently trying to meet us halfway. What does this mean? That we:

Emphasize our decarbonization ambitions

Acknowledge their climate concern

Deliver on environmental performance

And, most important, we must create the conditions for the climate-concerned to change their minds about The Myth without losing face.

In this solo episode, you’ll hear me think through some of what I’m now telling oil and gas leaders privately:

How you can use reflection and intention to deepen your meaningful leadership

What it would take to convince me that The Myth is not a myth

Democrats and natural gas … what’s happening, what comes next, and what could go terribly, terribly wrong

On your need as a leader to be thoughtful: “There really is a consistent interest in us humans to do something that matters, that’s meaningful, and that will endure past us. … We can only achieve that if we make some space in our lives for reflection and then be really intentional about what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it.”

On the political pendulum and industry amnesia: “Do not erroneously imagine that the sense of momentum and power and winning that pervades our industry right now … Do not for one moment assume that you’re going to feel remotely that way when the political pendulum swings back. … Just think back two years.”

On the risk of disengagement: “There are people out there on the left going to extraordinary lengths to create a sensical energy and climate platform—we need to be worthy of their partnership, of their faith, of their engagement. … If you are a Republican or a centrist or an independent, and you think this isn’t relevant to you, I say you are smoking crack and wrong, and you need to pay attention.”

My latest book: The Myth and The Moment

My newsletters “The Question at Dawn” and “The Best Thought Experiment You’ll Do This Year”

Alex Trembath’s recent Substack post “Environmentalism vs. Affordability in New York”

The New York Times piece “Obama Supported It. The Left in Canada and Norway Does. Why Don’t Democrats?”

Matthew Yglesias’ Substack “A Reply to Critics on American Oil and Gas”

Emily Atkin’s Substack “It’s Time to Embrace Climate Conspiracy”

