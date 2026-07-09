Both of These Things Are True

Both of These Things Are True

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Anne Keller's avatar
Anne Keller
5h

Secretive behavior in having community leaders and/or government officials signing NDA's and then presenting a project as inevitable don't help. Neither does reading about the profits made by officials who buy up the land to resell to the developers. The typical sales pitch about job creation for most infra projects is really a tale of construction cranes - the ratio of temp to permanent jobs is very low, and data centers are often managed remotely. The "benefits" of having CoPilot cramming down our throats and Meta setting up a system to allow its Facebook clients to steal other people's content from Instagram is a hard sell as well.

This debate was long overdue and it's past time for us to ask how much and what type of "tech" we really need to be paying for since the effort will be to distribute the higher costs of power across the rate base for some utilities.

And, time to ask whether the supposed endless supply of "abundant, affordable" natural gas will really materialize to support data center power projects, expanded LNG exports, power gen for the current customers, AND petrochemical feedstock demand in the not too distant future. The affordable part is likely to come under increasing pressure sooner rather than later, and choices will be made.

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