The Better Future You’re Building

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In this solo Energy Thinks episode: What’s the case energy and infrastructure builders need to make for the future that their projects make possible?

A purpose people can join

You’ve heard me make the case for what energy abundance is for—and why we should pay prosperity forward. And I told you in my last Arc of Outrage briefing how opposition to infrastructure is becoming a vibe-driven social identity. It’s time for builders of energy and digital infrastructure to make the compelling case for the better future our work makes possible. Listen to learn how.

What you’ll hear in this episode

Start local: How will your project make its host community better?

Connect to the national conversation: What does your infrastructure make possible for our society?

Then go even bigger: How can our success expand opportunity for people around the world who lack the basic services that make prosperity possible?

Your end goal: a company narrative that credibly connects the project you are building today to the larger purpose you want others to share.

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Humble and unapologetic

When you explicitly put human progress first, it allows you to weigh the costs of building against the costs of doing nothing. That calculation may include, for example, being willing to accept higher emissions where the gains in human well-being justify them. I’ll take up those trade-offs more fully in the next Both True. From this episode:

On defining progress: “What do we consider progress—do we agree? That’s going to be unique to each country, to each community, to each family, but that’s the right conversation to be having.”

On the local test: “Are you building projects that are making communities better?”

On connecting the levels: “We need to create a collective vision of how the work we do together, building energy and digital infrastructure, is making our communities better, our nation better, our hemisphere better, and the world better.”

Bonus content

Watch on YouTube or listen on Substack. What does your work make possible? Reply and tell me how you’re making the case.

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To the better future,

Tisha