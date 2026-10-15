Both of These Things Are True

Both of These Things Are True

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Anne Keller's avatar
Anne Keller
Oct 15

At a conference recently, the data center developer on the panel was able to list the main reasons for opposition to Meta's project in Louisiana - noise, water, limited job creation post construction, destruction of jobs, higher electric bills. The only positive he could come up with is that it'll let us cancel our subscriptions quicker........that's not going to build support for these projects.

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