Today you’re getting my monthly Arc of Outrage update, a check on where infrastructure opposition is moving and what it asks of developers now. New to the series? You can see all my prior posts here.

A few months ago, I told you we were nowhere near peak data center outrage. We still are not at the apex (sorry!), but there are sure signs that we are moving closer (yay?!). And as part of that ascent, you have a new challenge: Opposition is becoming a proxy for social identity.

You, the infrastructure developer, still must invest in local engagement for each of your projects. But now, you have a larger, equally challenging task: Prevent outrage from hardening into social belonging and political identity. Read on to learn how to do both.

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Both of these things are true:

Communities deserve meaningful agency over how particular projects affect their future—and they often have legitimate, shared concerns about utility bills, water, land, environmental impacts, and whether a project fits their values.

Data center opposition is becoming a social identity: something one can join, share, and use to signal belonging without knowing much about any particular project. And this development poses a new threat to your work.

The first point we’ve covered extensively: To address it, you need to invoke the future and acknowledge that the benefits are diffuse and the risks local. The second is a new development and a big job for industry actors to take on together. (Trade associations, now’s your time!)

The Site Fight Has Become a Vibe

My guide to the Arc is clear: We’ll have hit the Arc’s apex when opposition has become mainstream. And… we’re almost there: celebrity appearances, eNGO celebrations, dismal polling (here and here), and opposition as social identity.

Outside the Scottish Parliament recently, one protester carried a memorable sign: “Hot girls hate data centres.” The message is funny, effective, and highly shareable. It is also an Arc of Outrage data point.

Photograph: Stewart Attwood, APRS

The sign makes no argument. What it does: signal identity. “Hot girls hate data centres” means the opposition has become culturally legible enough to function as a stand-alone vibe. You no longer need to understand a project or live near one to join in! You can just hate data centers (and be hot!).

Welcome to the opposition-as-identity phase. It’s an elevation of the threat to your work. And once again for you, the project developer, the rules of engagement are changing.

Distinguishing outrage from identity—and how they work together

You’ve got two big social engagement challenges, and you must understand them individually as well as their interplay.

Outrage is fueled locally and is—at its heart—about trust and agency. Community members believe that consequential decisions are being made around them or imposed on them.

Identity is at its core about social belonging. Here, a person’s opposition signals who they are, that they are on the side of the “good guys,” and that they belong to a broader social movement.

Why is this important: Identity will turbocharge outrage and make it 10 times harder to build trust project by project. You can’t let this signaling harden into identity nationwide.

The distinction determines what work happens where. At the local-project level, your job is to build trust and restore local agency through process, meaningful choices, accountability, and tangible project changes.

At the identity level … well, that’s a bigger endeavor, and you’ll need your industry resources to come together for this work. The time to do this is now, before identities have hardened irrevocably, before sorting among ages and political parties happens and then becomes intractable.

Seize the vibey day: A playbook from the fracking wars

How can you soften the identity vibe and set the stage for later success? Let’s start with what not to do.

Do not take the hypocrisy bait. The satisfying response is obvious: “You’re using technology powered by data centers to protest data centers!” Don’t say it. (I know you want to. I do, too!) Using digital infrastructure does not disqualify someone from questioning how and where it is built.

Do not dehumanize your opponents lest you dehumanize yourselves. Calling people hypocrites conveys to them (and everyone else watching) that you see them as unserious actors rather than legitimate stakeholders. This, in turn, makes you easier to caricature. Treat opponents as faceless obstructionists and you become faceless Big Tech or Big Data Centers. You don’t need to help make the case that the industry is arrogant and dismissive. (That’s been pretty thoroughly documented.)

So what should you do?

During the fracking wars, the Colorado legislative session was for the first time dominated by Democrats in both houses and driven by an anti-oil-and-gas agenda. As the CEO of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, my job was to simply … prevent a legislative disaster.

We spent the prior six months getting to work. My team and I met with every chamber of commerce, local economic development group, labor organization, and trade association in the state that would take a meeting with us. In each encounter, we conveyed the role of oil and gas in Colorado and the connections to the attendees’ interests, and we asked for their help. It was slow, relationship-building work. We then convened monthly meetings to talk about how proposed legislation would affect their and their members’ interests, from reduced hotel occupancy rates to lower tax bases for schools to drying up truck sales. We learned what they cared about and agreed to support their interests.

During that legislative session, I never set foot in the Colorado capitol. But people from other companies, chamber of commerce members, labor leaders, farmers, and local business owners did. (I maintain relationships with many of them to this day!) None of the proposed dozen or so anti-fracking bills ultimately passed. We scrambled the expected politics through shoe-leather coalition building.

I’ll write more in next month’s Arc of Outrage update about how you should organize yourself around the vibe. For now, get started with this:

Treat the larger campaign as a different job. An individual project cannot fix the national identity environment. Companies and industry partners must build credible relationships with leaders at think tanks, labor organizations, elected offices, environmental NGOs, and regulatory agencies. The goal is to offer a positive pro-infrastructure identity whose breadth surprises people and resists predictable political sorting.

Envision the future. The only effective antidote to both outrage and opposition vibes is an irresistible future. At the national and state levels, you must build a coalition of allies and get to know their priorities. Partners may include representatives of education, labor, manufacturing, small businesses, and health care. Work with them to imagine the ways in which these projects can create futures worth saying yes to.

Navigate identity without forcing a showdown. Give leaders and stakeholders room to learn, evolve their thinking, and change their views. Let them change your work and claim credit for the protections and benefits they secured from projects.

Project developers must be working today at both the community level and the broader, national-campaign conversation level. There is still ample room to shape the way conversations about data centers develop and who finds ways to say yes. The trick is that you need to get to work now to be ready for the New Normal when it arrives.

More to come in November’s Arc of Outrage briefing—make sure you are subscribed here.

I’m providing limited executive and board briefings—reach out to request one.

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To the work that leads to better projects and better vibes,

Tisha