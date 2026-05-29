Both of These Things Are True

Both of These Things Are True

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C Bergan's avatar
C Bergan
2d

Spot on.

I've seen this pattern in nuclear advocacy in the last decade. Three groups that have been good at listening & rephrasing the dialogs are Generation Atomic, Mothers for Nuclear, and Nuclear NY.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tisha Schuller
marah28's avatar
marah28
1d

I'm against data centers because they are sucking up all the RAM and ssd's that normally would have went to regular consumers. PC component prices due to unending AI build out will soon be so high nobody will be able to own them anymore. Can't wait to "rent" compute from Nvidia and Microsoft. I'm sure their prices will be completely fair. DDR5 RAM is 400% higher than it was less than a year ago. I bet you don't even know what DDR5 is😑

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tisha Schuller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture