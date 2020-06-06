Planning Imperatives for mid-pandemic return to workplaces

Tisha Schuller interviews Paula Gant, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at the Gas Technology Institute on the planning imperatives of a mid-pandemic return to work. They discuss what leaders must consider as they map out their workforce’s return to work, including:

What factors and measures should we consider to keep the workforce safe, productive, and available?

How do company leaders remain nimble to ever-evolving considerations?

Is mental health a corporate concern?

Can a plan inspire buy-in and personal responsibility among a diverse work force?

Based in Washington D.C., Paula is the Sr. VP of Strategy and Innovation at the Gas Technology Institute. Paula has held jobs at the U.S. Department of Energy, American Gas Association, and Duke Energy and holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Auburn University.

“When I am thinking about the future at times like these—What’s next? What’s around the corner? How should I be thinking?—Paula is the person I call.”

~Tisha Schuller

