Overreach is Overrated

In this solo episode, Tisha Schuller unpacks the political and industry dynamics shaping today’s energy conversation. Tisha challenges both climate champions and fossil fuel advocates to stop the overreach and start building the middle path we require.

Mentioned in the episode:

“What Passage of the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Means for US Energy and the Economy,” Rhodium Group

“Assessing Impacts of the House ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ on U.S. Energy Costs, Jobs, Health, Emissions,” Energy Innovation

[Episode recorded on July 31, 2025]