Lithium: The Newest Decarbonization Frontier for O&G
What you’ll learn:
Why oil and gas companies are looking at lithium mining
What we’re watching to assess if this is going to become a relevant business area
What companies are likely to get wrong in pilot projects and permitting
Intro
Oil and gas companies—already familiar with the challenges of extracting and processing resources from wells—are well positio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.