Both of These Things Are True

Both of These Things Are True

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Anne Keller's avatar
Anne Keller
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What's desperately needed are examples that people can actually see and support. Not more news of surveillance tech installed in your Chrome Browser, internet content siphoned into training models without the creator's permission, and the glories of automating email and Teams notes. How about a cure for cancer than can be directly related to having vast amounts of data siphoned through the LLM's? Or jobs that have been created by AI that don't require 10 years previous experience as a coder to qualify as the 'designated human'? Until that happens, this is what's hitting the press:

https://x.com/AndrewCurran_/status/2054747948110753817?s=20

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