Both of These Things Are True

Both of These Things Are True

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Anne Keller's avatar
Anne Keller
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What's the message to Corpus Christi and the South Texas coast? They will be rationing water by summer, no long term solution in sight, and more LNG projects being "sanctioned" along the coast by organizations outside their communities.

Meanwhile, over 25 million barrels a day of salty water looking for a home in West Texas, but supposedly too "expensive" to treat and use. The price of abundance is rising.

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