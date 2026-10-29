Today I am connecting two conversations that increasingly belong together: the discussion of the power of opposition movements (see my Arc of Outrage work) and the case we need to make for energy and digital infrastructure.

Climate action has been one of the most successful organizing movements of my lifetime. In the past 10 years, the climate action movement swallowed much of the environmental movement and set expectations for a global operating system around carbon emissions, influencing everything from development banks to corporate public reporting.

The logic behind it was overly simple for making real-world decisions, yet highly effective as the organizing principle for a movement. Let’s call this climate-movement asset “Oversimplified Moral Clarity.”

Now data center opposition is beginning to follow a similar path. The issues are not identical, and the political teams have not fully sorted themselves out yet. But an identity is forming among data center opponents. Being against data centers can signal that you care about environmental justice, climate, water, utility bills, and communities—put simply, that you are one of the good guys. As I wrote in “Welcome to the Vibe Phase,” an opposition movement becomes much more powerful when people can join it without knowing much about any particular project. There is, indeed, an Oversimplified Moral Clarity emerging around data center opposition.

We don’t yet know if climate activism will resume its primacy as a societal organizing principle or whether data center outrage will match its sweeping, global success. But the specter of either raises a societal challenge that we must not underestimate. We are charged with building the infrastructure of the future. In this Both True, I make the case that putting human progress at the center of our organizing logic makes more sense than Oversimplified Moral Clarity.

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Both of these things are true:

Opposition to infrastructure often grows from sincere concerns.

Opposition based on Oversimplified Moral Clarity is destined to fail its sincere supporters, because it does not wrestle with the real-world complexity that solutions require.

The first truth demands humility from builders. The second demands confidence. We must both tread lightly and stop apologizing for putting human progress at the center of our plans.

Give stakeholders (and yourself) a better option for supporting your projects: human progress

Putting human progress at the center does not mean we build everything. Instead, we begin with a question: Which feasible future will most improve human well-being? By that, I mean the material conditions that allow people to flourish: energy access, health, income, education, and institutional capacity. That definition is not exhaustive nor beyond debate, because wrestling with what human progress means is an important part of the work ahead.

Infrastructure sometimes requires shared sacrifice at a societal level. That cannot become permission to impose every burden on the people living closest to a project. The people living with a project’s direct effects deserve presumptive authority over how those effects are understood and addressed. But the relevant public also includes the people who depend on the infrastructure. Sound decisions must account for both—and acknowledge when we are asking one group to make sacrifices for another.

These are hard questions. They are also the important questions that we wrestle with when we’ve moved beyond oversimplified morality.

This decision-making philosophy makes trade-offs unavoidable. Every large infrastructure project uses resources and changes a place. Choosing not to build also has consequences. The relevant comparison is never a flawed project against a perfect alternative. It is the future in which we build against the realistic no-build future.

AI as mic-drop opposition

AI has become a strawman for simplified opposition. The arguments are familiar: AI will transform everything, or AI data centers will use all your water, or … It doesn’t matter. The conclusion is that data centers should be stopped. AI becomes its own moral shortcut.

The honest case for AI infrastructure is not that we know exactly what every data center will produce. The human-centered case is that innovation requires capacity to experiment, discover, and create benefits that cannot be fully predicted in advance. That uncertainty is not an automatic reason to build—nor to oppose. It is a consideration that must be weighed against other considerations. You, the builder, should have to explain why preserving the capacity for innovation by building is worth the project’s specific costs—and what opportunities could be lost if your project is not built.

Seize the day with three questions

Stop allowing opponents to define the moral terms of our conversations about infrastructure. Start making the human-progress case early, specifically, and honestly.

If human progress is the foundation for making decisions, builders should be ready to answer three questions before asking anyone else to support a project.

What human progress becomes possible? Name the practical improvement in people’s lives, acknowledge how certain or uncertain it is, and explain how the affected community defined the project objectives.

What trade-offs can be accepted? Emissions may be the most visceral to opponents, so be equally clear about other consequences of building as well as what shared sacrifice you are asking for, if any.

What happens in the realistic no-build future? Compare actual alternatives—including delay, scarcity, and opportunities foreclosed upon.

Use these questions inside your organization for an honest first evaluation of a project. Once you’re engaging with stakeholders, sincerely communicate the human-centered case, the trade-offs, and the consequences of not building.

Human progress is not a replacement moral rule that predetermines the answer. It is a metric for comparing possible futures and weighing trade-offs.

Bringing human progress into the discussion will not eliminate conflict nor guarantee that a project deserves to be built. It gives us a more comprehensive way to decide. And that is the organizing philosophy builders need now: one capable of taking climate, justice, and community priorities seriously without allowing an oversimplified moral opposition to prematurely end the conversation.

What would change if your organization put human progress at the center of its project decisions? Reply and tell me where this framework works and where it falls short.

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To the work of building a better future,

Tisha