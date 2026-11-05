Hey, Good Guys! Build Bigger, Build Better.

In this solo Energy Thinks episode, I bring you lessons from my field visit in Panama, about how industry builders can deliver on being the good guys we think we are.

On a recent trip to Panama, I got to see what energy infrastructure makes possible—and what life looks like without us—the infrastructure builders.

Our work makes a better future possible—but that doesn’t mean the world is going to automatically see us as the good guys. So how do we get there? That’s the subject of this solo pod.

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What you’ll hear in this episode

First access matters: Why I had to reconsider my bias against small energy solutions.

Bigger energy is better energy: Homes and businesses need modern energy.

Your work matters: Pair unapologetic confidence in the need for energy with humility about what a particular community wants.

Your takeaway: Your work as a builder matters. You can make the case for energy and infrastructure with confidence as long as you pair it with careful listening. Our work must be shaped by the communities where we build our projects; we must build a future together with them.

This confidence + listening? I call that informed ambition.

Informed ambition

This trip to Panama was my first field visit with Energy Corps. We visited a logistics center run by acciona.org, a social initiative focused on human development in partner with local communities. We wanted to see an existing project territory to learn from their solar-distribution operations in anticipation of our own project. Energy Corps’ 2027 project with acciona.org will literally empower a remote community agricultural-processing facility as well as a community center with internet access to facilitate education, commerce, and communications.

I arrived in Panama thinking about modern energy for industrialization at scale, which is our focus at Energy Corps. I left with a new appreciation for what first access means to a family’s household and a community’s co-op. I also left with renewed ambition for what should come next.

A modest amount of electricity matters enormously when your family is relying on wood for cooking and kerosene for light. In communities like the one we visited, these modest systems allow children to study at night and the co-op to boast refrigeration. They are meaningful and transformative! But it’s not enough. In the community I visited, there were solar-outfitted houses and storefronts wired to a power line that was not delivering electricity. So the contrast between what they had and what they could have with 24-7 grid access was tangible.

I want to help people keep moving toward the energy they need for the lives and businesses they want. That means starting small but relentlessly pushing to build the capacity within those communities to do more. Their ambition will lead the way while we encourage (and literally empower) them to imagine the future that this energy access could make possible.

That is the pairing I want you—and all of our infrastructure-developing colleagues—to carry into our work: unapologetic confidence in the need for energy, with humility about what a particular community wants.

Bonus content

Watch on YouTube or listen on Substack. What has a field visit changed about your ambitions? Reply and tell me.

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To ambition informed by listening,

Tisha