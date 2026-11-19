This episode of Energy Thinks features a conversation hosted by Energy Dialogues, recorded ahead of the North American Gas Forum, where I will speak on the same topic. I hope to see you there!

For years, I have told energy executives: If we aren’t working to address energy poverty, we shouldn’t use it to defend our industry.

I still believe that. But now we have a way to work on it.

My Energy Corps colleague Vijaya Ramachandran and I were delighted to share our perspectives with Will Bernholz of Energy Dialogues. Vij is a development economist who has spent years studying the challenges facing businesses across Africa. I came to this work through the energy industry. We took different paths, but we share a conviction: Energy is a necessary precondition for prosperity.

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In this episode, we discuss

Why reliable energy matters for … everything!

Why energy access must go beyond first light to support industrialization.

The role of natural gas—and all the other energy sources—in development.

How Energy Corps is putting our industry’s time, talent, and treasure to work! Hear about a couple of projects in Zambia and Panama.

Energy for development is a serious topic. But Vij and I are passionate, fun people, and we had a great time talking with Will. I think you’ll enjoy the conversation.

→ Listen to the episode above.

What to do next in The Moment

Listen, then let me know what you think. What questions do you have about energy for development? What would you like to hear more about? Your feedback is helping shape future conversations.

To energy prosperity for all,

Tisha