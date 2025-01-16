Energy Thinks: Truth Bomb vs. Diplomacy
Your choice shapes your influence.
What You’ll Get in This (Solo) Episode of Energy Thinks
I explore a telling choice oil and gas leaders face when they talk energy and climate with the world outside our industry:
Do you drop truth bombs—or do you engage diplomatically?
Because how you respond as a leader will open or close doors, especially with pragmatic environmental partners.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.