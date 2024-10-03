Energy Thinks: Trust Is Your Core Commodity
And it drives transformation
Energy powers the world. But what will power the energy industry as we come into The Moment? Trust.
That’s what Naomi Boness, managing director of Stanford University’s Natural Gas and Hydrogen Initiatives, and I recently took away from co-hosting the Real Decarbonization Consortium for a two-day meeting on Stanford’s campus. On the latest episode of the
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.