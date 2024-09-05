Energy Thinks: The Moneyball Mindset with Scott Hallam
Are we asking the right questions?
The Energy Thinks podcast is back! To kick off Season 8, I spoke with Scott Hallam, president and newly minted CEO of Boardwalk Pipelines. This season, my guests and I will explore The Moment—a pivotal time for our industry. What defines The Moment? Civic leaders are about to be hit with the confluence of forces that expose the myth of a simple and quic…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.