Energy Thinks: The Fast Long Game with Matt Kolesar
It’s about now AND then.
My most controversial Both True piece recently: The Offense Myth. After reading it, Matt Kolesar, chief environmental scientist at ExxonMobil, immediately reached out with this message: “We need to talk.” And talk we did, and you get to listen in on the latest episode of the Energy Thinks podcast.
Matt is one of my most popular guests—because he works sq…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.