Energy Thinks: Pension Pressures with CalSTRS Nile Garritson
All the forces & directional drivers at play
What You’ll Get in This Episode of Energy Thinks
This episode of Energy Thinks, I sit down with Nile Garritson, portfolio manager at the million-member California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS), to get Nile’s perspective on climate change, the energy transition and why oil and gas companies will matter going forward.
Why Nile Garritson?
Nile’…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.