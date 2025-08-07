What you’ll get in this (solo) episode of Energy Thinks

We’re deep in The Moment—and that means overreach is coming from all sides.

In today’s solo episode, I talk about political overreach and what it looks like when both climate advocates and industry supporters blow past The Moment’s opportunity in favor of easy blame or ideological reflexes. The result? Missed chances to build the durable, pragmatic energy policy we desperately need.

In this episode, I unpack:

Why blaming the One Big Beautiful Bill for today’s energy prices is politically convenient—but analytically lazy

How some pro-industry voices are falling into their own version of overreach: embracing an unthinking pro-fossil-fuel stance that’s more about tribal signaling than smart strategy

Why turning anti-wind and anti-solar is just as unproductive as turning anti-natural gas or anti-nuclear

Listen for my prescriptions for how energy leaders and industry supporters can seize The Moment. Bottom line: Don’t fritter away this singular opportunity by posturing. We need you to be civic stewards of our energy future—leaders who care about innovation, compromise, and the long game.

Bonus content mentioned in this episode

“What Passage of the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Means for US Energy and the Economy,” Rhodium Group

“Assessing Impacts of the House ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ on U.S. Energy Costs, Jobs, Health, Emissions,” Energy Innovation

