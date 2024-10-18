Energy Thinks: Hydrogen Horizons with Chevron’s Austin Knight
Why O&G should pursue H
What You’ll Get in This Episode of Energy Thinks
A far-ranging conversation with Austin Knight, vice president of hydrogen at Chevron New Energies, that addresses head on a lot of the skepticism you might have about The Moment—about hydrogen’s role in the energy future, whether oil and gas companies should provide low-carbon solutions, and whether oil an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.