What you’ll get in this (solo) episode of Energy Thinks

If you’re a regular listener, you know I often process ideas out loud. This is one of those times—when the personal collides with the cultural and the leadership realities of the energy transition.

You’ll hear me unpack and connect three threads:

The kind of endurance it takes to keep moving when every instinct says stop,

A culture-war symbol that may become a bridge, and

The surprising leadership muscle that provides momentum after you think you’ve run out of strategies.

Progress comes from unexpected tools. We still need balance sheets, steel in the ground, and policy that holds—but we also need leaders who can outlast hard seasons, read culture without contempt, and choose what comes after forgiveness.

You are one of those leaders. Listen for your next move.

Mentioned in this episode

The Myth and The Moment is now available. We will launch officially in a couple of weeks.

“Ruben Gallego’s ‘Big Ass Truck’ Pitch to Fellow Democrats,” by Jesus Mesa, Newsweek

“Ford Leaders Sharpen Their Focus on How to Beat the Chinese to Lead in Global Markets,” by Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press

Beatitude (definition). It’s not exactly forgiveness—but I got my alliteration!

Thank you to Maanav Jhatakia for research support for this episode. A belated thank you to Julia DeTar for her “Best of the above” idea featured in last week’s Both True, “RIP ‘All of the Above.’”

Read my latest piece in The Hill: The “easy energy transition” myth is causing your bills to go up.

What to do next in The Moment

