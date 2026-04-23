Energy Abundance Is Non-Negotiable. Responsibility Is, Too.

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What you’ll get in this solo episode of Energy Thinks

Last week, I made the case that energy abundance is a civic good—and that oil and gas remain central to achieving it. This solo pod explores some of the consequences of that argument: What does energy abundance as a civic good require of industry? What does it ask of the Problem Solvers? And who decides what comes next?

In this solo episode, I work through:

What follows from the civic case for energy abundance and the five truths that underpin it

Why “We’re essential” is not a sufficient case for oil and gas

What a social contract might require of companies like yours operating at the center of modern life

Why Problem Solvers matter more than perfect persuasion

Why someone still has to make a coherent case for unmitigated natural gas (ASAP!)

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A preview

Why a civic case for energy abundance matters: “This is particularly poignant right now, when we see the angst around permitting reform, around power systems’ build-out. The momentum is still on the side of anyone who wants to say no. The only way that calculus is going to change is when there’s a sense of ownership and buy-in and agency around these projects at each community level. Or the nays will always win.”

On the social contract: “If you’re doing something that is essential to the well-being of society, there is a social contract expected of the company: that you give more than you receive, that you are there when needed, that you make certain commitments.”

On problem solvers and confidence: “I don’t think there is a way to say ‘The Myth is dead’ that people living in The Myth of an Easy Energy Transition can hear. The conclusion I’ve come to is that Problem Solvers must have the confidence to say ‘This is right’ and be willing to take the critique.”

Plus: Someone needs to make the case for natural gas. Is that you?!

Bonus content for this episode

My latest book, The Myth and The Moment.

The civic case for energy abundance: Being Essential Isn’t Enough.

Matt Yglesias’ piece “Republican War-Mongering Is Their Worst Economic Policy.”

Relevant podcasts: “Climate Plans Get Punched in the Face” and “The World Changed. The Climate Playbook Didn’t.”

Watch the episode on YouTube or listen to the podcast on Substack.

What to do next in The Moment

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To building the social contract,

Tisha