Your next best move?
Tough calls ahead? I offer private briefings that turn the insights of The Myth and The Moment into actionable strategies for your leadership team.
The Myth in the wild: Abundance rising
Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson’s Abundance book is increasingly catalyzing political interest and action. (Hear a primer on Abundance in this solo pod.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.