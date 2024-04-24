Brass Tacks: Why No Means Success
The last two episodes of Energy Thinks have got me asking this question: As you execute your vision for the energy future, which essential steps are you most likely to overlook? Or avoid! Because work as challenging as leading into the future requires acknowledging all your blind spots.
Fortunately, my conversations with Brian Hlavinka at Williams and Al…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.