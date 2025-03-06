“Of course, because now oil and gas companies have free reign.”
That is the surprising sentiment that I hear again and again from friends, neighbors, and colleagues when I tell them that the current political environment is wreaking havoc on the projects I work on.
“No,” I tell them, “it’s because oil and gas companies require a ton of regulatory approval…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Both of These Things Are True to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.