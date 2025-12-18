Beware Climate Zombies: The Myth Isn’t Dead Yet

Planning your 2026 leadership event? Order The Myth and The Moment for your team. (Reach out for bulk pricing.)

What you’ll get in this solo episode of Energy Thinks

The Myth of how climate progress is “supposed” to happen is visibly unraveling in both politics and the media. But it isn’t dead yet! We’re probably not even past “peak climate-crazy.” How we work and engage now—in The Moment—will shape everything that follows. And if you’re not vigilantly strategic, you risk feeding the zombie—maybe without even knowing it.

In this solo episode, you’ll hear me think through:

The seemingly convincing evidence suggesting that The Myth and “peak climate-crazy” are behind us

Why that evidence makes me nervous—really, really nervous

The intentional leadership—how we as oil and gas leaders talk about climate and decarbonization, and how we act—that will keep The Myth from reanimating and derailing real progress

Here’s a taste of what you’ll get, in two quotes:

“This idea that we don’t have to talk about climate and decarbonization anymore is silly. Entire jurisdictions still treat it as a dominant priority—even as they hit the brick wall of affordability and reliability.”

“We have an unprecedented generational opportunity to build the next-generation energy system. Let’s do it in a way that anticipates, engages, and respects the wide and wild world of our stakeholders.”

Listen in to hear this crucial episode of Energy Thinks—it will help define your 2026 strategy.

Bonus content for this episode

Watch the episode on YouTube or listen to the podcast on Substack.

What to do next in The Moment

