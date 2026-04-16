Both of These Things Are True

Both of These Things Are True

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EK's avatar
EK
1d

This gave language to something I’ve been noticing too—the assumption that “essential = accepted.” Clearly not the case, and the implications for how we engage are huge. Great post.

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Anne Keller's avatar
Anne Keller
2d

Against the backdrop of Chevron writing a very large check to buy a ranch where the subsurface water table has apparently been destroyed by inadequate plugging of old wells and overpressuring due to injection of massive amounts of saltwater, the need to accept "civic responsibility" is pretty important. And still seems to be missing from the dialog.

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