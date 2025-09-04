Bears, Big-Ass Trucks, and Beatitude

In this bonus solo episode, Tisha Schuller unpacks and connects three threads:

The kind of endurance it takes to keep moving when every instinct says stop, A culture-war symbol that may become a bridge, and The surprising leadership muscle that unlocks momentum after you’ve run out of strategies.

Mentioned in the episode:

The Myth and The Moment is now available.

“Ruben Gallego's 'Big Ass Truck' Pitch to Fellow Democrats”, Newsweek by Jesus Mesa

“Ford leaders sharpen their focus on how to beat the Chinese to lead in global markets”, Detroit Free Press by Jamie L. LaReau

“Beatitude”, Vocabulary

Watch the episode on YouTube or listen to the podcast on Substack to hear me discuss The Myth and The Moment.

Subscribe here for Tisha’s weekly Both of These Things Are True email newsletter.

Follow all things Adamantine Energy at www.energythinks.com.

Thanks to Kayla Chieves who makes the Energy Thinks podcast possible.

[Episode recorded on August 24, 2025]