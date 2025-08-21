What you’ll get in this episode of Energy Thinks

I’m joined by Amy Cradic, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Non-Utility Businesses, Strategy, and External Affairs at New Jersey Resources. We talk about what it really takes to make energy reliable, affordable, and on track toward emissions reductions in The Moment—especially as The Myth of an Easy Energy Transition unravels.

You’ll hear:

Why reliability and affordability must stay at the center of energy policy

How to work with climate-centric stakeholders without falling into the rhetoric trap

Why incremental investment in innovation is a powerful but underrated tool in the transition

Why Amy?

Amy‘s lived the complexity of the transition from multiple vantage points: government and industry, traditional fuels and new power sources. She’s pragmatic, deeply strategic, and committed to the art of the possible. Her hard-earned lessons will help you stay in those influential, small rooms.

Some of Amy’s insights

On the complexity shaping The Moment: “The public is not accepting clean-energy policies at any cost. The implementation contemplated early in this energy transition as a narrow set of solutions has essentially failed. We're in a reliability spot right now. We're in an affordability spot. The good news is that stakeholders are all aligned around a shared goal of emission reductions. The work that needs to be done is ‘What's the path forward towards progress?’”

On what action to take in The Moment: “So here we sit at a crisis. We now have a risk of blackouts and untenable pressures on utility bills, whether you're a homeowner or a business. … You [Tisha] call us out, into action, and say, ‘We as an industry have an opportunity here. This moment won't last forever.’ We need to do that through incremental investment and acting.”

On what success looks like: “All along, a lot of us have been making investments. We're getting good data and real outcomes on emission reductions. It reinforces our commitment when we make that incremental investment, that incremental progress.”

Welcome back to the table! “The reliability and affordability crisis has made maybe some uncomfortable allies. But most importantly, we're in the room. We're invited back in the room to address those crises at hand and move forward and tackle emission reductions in a productive and practical way.”

