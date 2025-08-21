Back in the Room, Back in the Game with Amy Cradic

In this episode of the Energy Thinks podcast, Tisha Schuller is joined by Amy Cradic, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Non-Utility Businesses, Strategy, and External Affairs at New Jersey Resources (NJR).

Amy is responsible for providing leadership, management, and vision to NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, and NJR Midstream while also overseeing the company’s Corporate Strategy, Government Affairs, Communications and Sustainability functions.

She brings a unique perspective from her career spanning state government leadership and corporate strategy, bridging traditional natural gas operations with clean energy innovation.

Amy holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from The College of New Jersey, an MA in communications from the New York University and an Advanced Management Program Certificate from Harvard.

[Interview recorded on August 14, 2025]