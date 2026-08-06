Both of These Things Are True

Both of These Things Are True

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C Bergan's avatar
C Bergan
15h

Building within a community should entail becoming a useful part of the community. Kinda sounds like any corporate advance team should mimic the conversations Fred Rogers had - please, won't you be my neighbor?

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