Both of These Things Are True
Solving the Impossible Triangle with John Dabbar
In this mini episode, John Dabbar, chair of the National Petroleum Council’s subcommittee on greenhouse gas emissions, joins Tisha Schuller to react to…
33 mins ago
•
Tisha Schuller
RIP “All of the Above”
Why it’s dead & what comes next.
17 hrs ago
•
Tisha Schuller
11
RIP "All of the Above"
The Power of Quiet Influence with Amy Cradic
Off the podium, in the room
Aug 21
•
Tisha Schuller
3
Both of These Things Are True
Back in the Room, Back in the Game with Amy Cradic
In this episode of the Energy Thinks podcast, Tisha Schuller is joined by Amy Cradic, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Non-Utility…
Aug 21
•
Tisha Schuller
1
The Myth of An Easy Transition’s Extinction Burst
Don’t blame the Big Beautiful Bill
Aug 14
•
Tisha Schuller
3
Both of These Things Are True
Energy Thinks: Overreach Is Overrated
Stop reacting, start leading.
Aug 7
•
Tisha Schuller
1
Energy Thinks: Overreach Is Overrated
Overreach is Overrated
In this solo episode, Tisha Schuller unpacks the political and industry dynamics shaping today’s energy conversation.
Aug 7
•
Tisha Schuller
2
July 2025
Both True: Decarbonization at Any Cost? Not Anymore.
Incremental progress is back in style.
Jul 31
•
Tisha Schuller
6
Both of These Things Are True
Energy Thinks: Chad Zamarin on Donuts or Dumbbells?
Time to hit the gym.
Jul 24
•
Tisha Schuller
7
Both of These Things Are True
Chad Zamarin on Donuts or Dumbbells?
A great conversation (as usual) with Williams’s new CEO, Chad Zamarin, kicking off Season 9 of the podcast.
Jul 24
•
Tisha Schuller
6
So We All Agree on the Need for Gasoline?
Turns out you, California, EDF, and the UCS agree
Jul 17
•
Tisha Schuller
8
So We All Agree on the Need for Gasoline?
Energy Thinks: How to Win Without Winning
5 ways to conquer the tough rooms
Jul 10
•
Tisha Schuller
5
Energy Thinks: How to Win Without Winning
