Both of These Things Are True

Both of These Things Are True

Home
Notes
Energy Thinks Podcast
Archive
About
Solving the Impossible Triangle with John Dabbar
In this mini episode, John Dabbar, chair of the National Petroleum Council’s subcommittee on greenhouse gas emissions, joins Tisha Schuller to react to…
  
Tisha Schuller
10:25
RIP “All of the Above”
Why it’s dead & what comes next.
  
Tisha Schuller
1
The Power of Quiet Influence with Amy Cradic
Off the podium, in the room
  
Tisha Schuller
Back in the Room, Back in the Game with Amy Cradic
In this episode of the Energy Thinks podcast, Tisha Schuller is joined by Amy Cradic, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Non-Utility…
  
Tisha Schuller
27:46
The Myth of An Easy Transition’s Extinction Burst
Don’t blame the Big Beautiful Bill
  
Tisha Schuller
1
Energy Thinks: Overreach Is Overrated
Stop reacting, start leading.
  
Tisha Schuller
Overreach is Overrated
In this solo episode, Tisha Schuller unpacks the political and industry dynamics shaping today’s energy conversation.
  
Tisha Schuller
25:47

July 2025

Both True: Decarbonization at Any Cost? Not Anymore.
Incremental progress is back in style.
  
Tisha Schuller
Energy Thinks: Chad Zamarin on Donuts or Dumbbells?
Time to hit the gym.
  
Tisha Schuller
Chad Zamarin on Donuts or Dumbbells?
A great conversation (as usual) with Williams’s new CEO, Chad Zamarin, kicking off Season 9 of the podcast.
  
Tisha Schuller
31:53
So We All Agree on the Need for Gasoline?
Turns out you, California, EDF, and the UCS agree
  
Tisha Schuller
Energy Thinks: How to Win Without Winning
5 ways to conquer the tough rooms
  
Tisha Schuller
© 2025 Tisha Schuller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture