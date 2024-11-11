Tisha’s Substack

Both of These Things Are True is a weekly newsletter by Adamantine Energy CEO Tisha Schuller for leaders in the energy space. In Both of These Things are True, Tisha distills her decades of experience advising energy companies—specifically in the oil and gas industry—into fresh, blunt advice on how these companies can lead into the energy future—including how they can play a leading role in the energy transition.

About Tisha

Tisha Schuller founded Adamantine Energy to help energy companies translate their sustainability and decarbonization aspirations into action. Tisha advises private clients from Fortune 100 energy companies to nonprofit environmental organizations in matters including ESG and decarbonization strategies, managing disruption, energy policy, environmental justice, and stakeholder engagement. She also serves as the strategic advisor for Stanford University’s Natural Gas Initiative.

Previously, Tisha served as president and CEO of the Colorado Oil & Gas Association and as principal and vice president of Tetra Tech, a national environmental consulting and engineering firm. She has a bachelor of science degree from Stanford University.

Tisha serves on many academic and nonprofit boards, including those of the Breakthrough Institute, the Energy for Growth Hub, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science Institute for Science & Policy Strategic Council, the University of Wisconsin–Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, and the Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School of Mines. Tisha currently serves on the Avatar Innovations advisory board and is a member of the National Petroleum Council, an advisory board to the U.S. secretary of energy under the Obama, Trump, and Biden administrations.

She is the author of three books: Accidentally Adamant (2018), The Gamechanger’s Playbook: How Oil & Gas Leaders Thrive in an Era of Continuous Disruption (2020), and Real Decarbonization ®: How Oil & Gas Companies Are Seizing the Low-Carbon Future (2022). Along with the Both of These Things Are True newsletter, Tisha hosts the Energy Thinks podcast.